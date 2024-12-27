Dallas Animal Services rescues over 80 cats from hoarder's home

DALLAS – Dallas Animal Services rescued 84 cats and kittens from a hoarder's home last week and is now trying to find homes for them. The homeowner was sick and unable to care for the cats, and voluntarily surrendered them.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas helped DAS take the cats on Dec. 19. The SPCA took 30 cats into its care. The rest went to DAS, which had plenty of space to take cats in.

Dallas Animal Services

"Hoarding cases are always heartbreaking, as they often start with a well-meaning person wanting to help animals. Unfortunately, just two intact cats or dogs can quickly and exponentially multiply. Thankfully, in this case we were able to get this person and the animals the help they needed" said Marlo Clingman with DAS.

Some of the cats have already been adopted, but most of them still need homes. The cats, and all pets at DAS, are available for no adoption fee. According to DAS, they are all vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered. Families can also foster a pet before adopting it.

The shelter is now at 84% capacity for cats and 119% capacity for dogs.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a pet can see the animals that need a home on the Dallas Animal Services website.