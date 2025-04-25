Dallas Carter High's Sean Armster: A rising star in Texas baseball

Sean Armster is a thief on the basepaths, swiping bases with remarkable skill.

The 15-year-old Dallas Carter High School sophomore, who is nationally ranked for base stealing, is catching eyes across the country.

Sean Armster CBS News Texas

"In Texas right now, I'm ranked No. 2," Armster said. "In the nation, I'm ranked No. 8, but in the class of 2027, I'm ranked No. 1. Right now, I'm just chasing that No. 1 spot nationally, beating out all the seniors."

Carter High prepares for playoff battle

Overcast skies surrounded Carter High School, but inside, the light shines down on a group of talented baseball players under the watchful eye of assistant coach Rodney Jackson.

"We play on Tuesdays and Fridays," Jackson said. "Monday, Wednesday and Thursday are practice days."

The pressure is on as players step up to the plate with a big week ahead.

"Playoffs start next week, and we're going to play Godley High School next Thursday," Jackson said. "At the end of the day, it is do or die. The goal is to get out of the first round and go into the second round of playoffs."

Balancing baseball and academics to secure a bright future

Helping lead the way is Armster, who has been lining up to bat most of his life.

"I've been playing since I was about four years old," Armster said.

Armster realizes the key to unlocking his future is also working hard off the field. He's planted a firm foundation by maintaining a 3.6 GPA.

"Teachers in the building just keep me motivated to stay on task because without grades, you can't even play," Armster said.

Teen's ambitions inspire his family and community

Armster has big plans for his future in baseball and academically. He hopes to hit a home run and repay his parents for all they've done.

"Right now, my main goal is just to be successful and to go to college for free," Armster said. "You know, a lot of the guys are getting NILs [name, image, likeness] now, and one day, I'd like to buy my mom a house."

The oldest of seven kids hopes to show his siblings and other teens they can do whatever they set their minds to.

"I always tell my son, you've got to have passion for what you want. You've got to have commitment. Now he's taking it upon himself to put in the extra work, weightlifting, putting the right things in his body, wanting to get better," said Roderick Armster, Sean's dad.

Dedication and humor drive teen's pursuit of excellence

Armster's coach describes him as a mature teen with a great sense of humor and work ethic.

"It's been Sundays, five, six-hour practices. I'm tired. Then I've got to wake up the next Monday and do another four, five, six hours of practice," Armster said. "I've got to do what I've got to do. It's going to pay off at the end."

The nimble prodigy has his eyes on the ball as he keeps his mind focused on the massive future ahead of him.