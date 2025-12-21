Several Northeast Dallas businesses hit in smash-and-grab burglaries, owners say

Several businesses in Northeast Dallas are seeking justice after a series of burglaries.

"So he started at Pizza Hut across from us. Then he hit us. He hit Subway," said Mario Moya, who owns Mario's Bros Tacos. "Then he went to Forrest and Abrams and hit Primo's Brothers Pizza. And then he hit the bakery next door, La Moderena."

Three of the business owners shared surveillance video with CBS News Texas and said they believe the same suspect targeted five locations along Abrams Road overnight Thursday.

"My alarm was texting me nonstop that something was going on," said Moya. "I called [Dallas] PD; they showed up immediately. And then the DPD officer informed me that there had been multiple break-ins within minutes of each other."

Moya said when he checked the surveillance footage, he saw a man using a rock to break into his business.

In three separate videos, the suspect is seen going straight towards the register.

"[The other business owners] confirmed it was the same guy, same outfit, same rock," Moya said. "And the rock, after he was done breaking it everywhere else, he left the rock at Primos."

Dallas police have not made any connections or named a suspect.

Three of the businesses said the suspect got away with petty cash, but that the damages caused are much greater.

"All the havoc that he causes is way more than what he actually takes," said Moya. "You know, at this point, I might as well leave a sign out there that says, 'Hey, just text me. I'll cash app for you instead of causing all this reckless damage.'"

Moya hopes the suspect is captured quickly and is held accountable.