Body cam video shows Dallas officers taking gunfire during Oak Cliff family violence call

Dallas police have released body camera video showing officers coming under fire during a family violence call Monday night in Oak Cliff.

The shooting happened at an apartment on the 4300 block of Woodhollow Drive after a father called 911 and said his 18-year-old son was threatening to kill him.

"My son is trying to shoot me," the father tells the dispatcher.

When asked whether the teen had a gun, he responded, "What do you think?"

Gunfire at the Bathroom Door

Two officers arrived and found the teen barricaded in a bathroom with his grandmother. When one officer kicked in the door, the suspect opened fire. The video shows bullets striking the officer's vest as both officers returned fire.

The exchange lasted several seconds, with the teen repeatedly pointing a handgun out of the bathroom doorway.

The suspect was critically wounded and remains hospitalized. His grandmother was also shot but is recovering. One officer was hit in the chest, but his bulletproof vest prevented serious injury.

Police say the teen was armed with a .40-caliber handgun equipped with a switch and an extended magazine – modifications that could result in federal charges in addition to charges for shooting at officers.

Chief Comeaux: "They Saved Lives"

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the video makes clear that the officers acted appropriately.

"They saved lives," Comeaux said. "You had the grandmother was clearly screaming, 'He has a gun, he has a gun,' and the dad was saying, 'He has a gun, he has a gun.' The 911 call came in, and 'he has a gun, threatening to shoot people,' and I'm happy that the officers went into the bathroom to assess the situation."

The officers have been placed on routine administrative leave while the investigation continues.