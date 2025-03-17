Early morning Dallas apartment fire under investigation

An early morning apartment fire near Skillman Street in Dallas is currently under investigation.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson told CBS News Texas that dozens of units responded to the blaze at the Stratford at Midtown Apartments on Larmanda Street after a 911 call just before 1 a.m.

Crews at the scene were met with heavy fire coming from a first-floor unit in one of the apartment buildings that spread quickly.

After residents were pulled from inside the building, 45 to 50 firefighters worked for several hours to contain the blaze before declaring "out taps" before 5 a.m., according to DFR.

DFR confirmed 18 total apartments in the building where the fire occurred, but only half were occupied by residents at the time.

The total number of displaced residents is unknown, but apartment management confirmed to officials that all residents displaced by the fire were moved to other available units around the complex.