Dallas apartment fire draws dozens of firefighters, no injuries reported

Dozens of Dallas firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at an apartment on Audelia Road on Sunday night, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the two-story apartment complex in the 12000 block of Audelia Road just after 9:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the building; however, the situation quickly intensified, with heavy flames breaking through the roof minutes later.

A second alarm was issued at 9:48 p.m., prompting a larger response, DFR said. Between 45 and 50 firefighters were deployed to battle the fire.

The fire is still active, DFR said, and no injuries or missing persons have been reported.