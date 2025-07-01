Dallas Animals Services launches "Mission Pawsible" in effort to help find thousands of pets homes

Dallas Animal Services is launching "Mission Pawsible" – a city-wide adoption and foster push to help find homes for thousands of pets this summer.

The initiative begins July 1 and will end July 31. All adoption fees will be waived, and thanks to a partnership with Friends of Dallas Animal Services, those who adopt a pet will receive some perks:

The first 1,200 adopters will get a limited edition "Mission Pawsible" T-shirt

If you refer a friend and they mention your name, you'll be entered to win one of five pet-themed gift baskets

Photo ops, giveaways and adoption spotlights

"We know Dallas doesn't back down from a challenge," Director of Dallas Animal Services Paul Ramon said. "Last year, the Dallas community adopted more than 12,000 pets from DAS, making our shelter one of the top-performing in the nation. We are on track for another banner year of adoptions, and we're calling on every neighborhood, family, and pet lover to step up, save a life, and be the Mission Pawsible hero these pets are waiting for."

DAS said summer is its busiest season, with shelters filling up across the area. If you're prepared to help them accomplish their mission, visit BeDallas90.org or Dallas Animal Services at 1818 North Westmoreland Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday to take home a new pet.