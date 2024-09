Dak Prescott signs record-breaking extension with Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott is staying in Dallas! In a major announcement just hours before Sunday's season opener at Cleveland, Prescott and the Cowboys reached a four-year contract extension worth $240 million, sources confirm. The new deal makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history — with an average annual value of $60 million — and keeps him in Dallas through the 2028 season.