Dairy Queen celebrates North Texas couple, Mr. and Mrs. Blizzard, with sweet wedding treats

When Olivia Morris met Bradley Blizzard, she didn't believe his last name was real.

"I didn't believe it. I just thought this has to be a joke," she said.

But as the two got more serious, she started to embrace the idea of becoming Mrs. Blizzard.

"I just realized if Blizzard is going to be my last name, I'm going to fully lean into it," she said.

Blizzard may have even used it to score a few early brownie points.

"The first time I met her dad, who I heard is a big Dairy Queen fan, I brought him a gift card," he said.

As soon as the couple got engaged and Morris realized she was about to become a Blizzard, she took to TikTok to ask Dairy Queen if they wanted to be part of the wedding.

The company responded, "I do."

"They came up with all these wonderful ideas," she said. "We did a beautiful engagement shoot at a local DQ."

From that dreamy photo session to custom merch for the bachelor and bachelorette parties, including a one-of-a-kind "Mrs. Blizzard" jacket, Dairy Queen made sure their engagement and wedding was memorable.

"It's going to be awesome just getting to celebrate with everyone and then have a sweet kickoff at the end with Dairy Queen," the now Olivia Blizzard said ahead of the wedding.

Now that their big day has passed, the couple reflects on the unforgettable celebration. Instead of a traditional wedding cake, Dairy Queen served up Blizzards — Reese's for Bradley Blizzard and Oreo for Olivia Blizzard — the perfect combination.

Braldey and Olivia Blizzard Heather Buckley Photography

"This experience has been way more than we ever expected," Olivia Blizzard said. "It's been incredible."

For the Blizzards, their love story is a sweet reminder that sometimes, the best matches are the ones made to be a little sweet.