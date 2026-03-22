Daily record may break Sunday as temperatures expected to hit 90s in North Texas

Another First Alert Weather Day is in place due to near record-breaking high temperatures across North Texas. The highs this time of the year should be in the 70s, but Sunday will be around 93 degrees, potentially tying the previous record that was set at 93 in 1995.

A cold front will move through the area late on Sunday. Conditions will stay dry, and winds will be breezy, coming from the south, gusting up to 30mph. Compressional heating will take place ahead of the front.

Since conditions will be dry, windy and warmer-than-average, fire danger will be present to the west of the metroplex. Please avoid any activities that may cause a spark.

The cold front will cool temperatures off into the mid-70s on Monday. However, this is still above average. The warming trend continues throughout the week as a mid-level ridge persists. Highs will be back in the 90s by mid-week.

The next weather pattern is expected the following week. Stay tuned.