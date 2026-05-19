Driver intentionally drove Cybertruck into North Texas lake to use vehicle's "Wade Mode", police say

First responders had to remove a Tesla Cybertruck from Grapevine Lake late Monday evening, after the Grapevine Police Department said the driver intentionally drove it into the water.

Officers responded to the Katie's Woods Park boat ramp, located off Katie's Woods Drive, around 8 p.m. They arrived and found the Cybertruck in the lake near the shoreline.

A Cybertruck disabled off the shoreline in Lake Grapevine in Grapevine, Texas, taken May 18, 2026. Grapevine Police Department

The department said the driver told them he intentionally drove the vehicle into the lake to try and use its "Wade Mode" feature. However, the Cybertruck was disabled and took on water, police said, prompting the driver and a passenger to abandon it.

The vehicle was removed with the help of the Grapevine Fire Department's Water Rescue Team.

Police said the driver, who was not publicly identified by the department, remains in jail as of Tuesday, charged with operation of a vehicle in a closed section of the lake, not having a valid boat registration and other water safety equipment violations. The department reminds drivers that while a vehicle may be physically capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, doing so could create legal and safety concerns under Texas law.

Can a Cybertruck safely enter a lake?

According to Tesla's online owner's manual for the Cybertruck, Wade Mode "allows Cybertruck to enter and drive through bodies of water, such as rivers or creeks". However, the manual warns that drivers have a responsibility to "gauge the depth of any body of water before entering", and that damage to the vehicle as a result of driving in water is not covered by the warranty.

Additionally, the manual tells owners they need to check water conditions before entering and to use best judgement. The manual also notes the maximum wade depth for a Cybertruck is about 32 inches, measuring from the bottom of the tire.

The manual also warns Cybertruck drivers that soft or mudder underwater surfaces can cause the vehicle to sink, increasing the water level on it. Drivers are also warned against driving in strong currents or rapids.