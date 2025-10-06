North Texas students learn new skills with mobile STEM trailer

For the first time, a massive mobile trailer filled with science experiments made its way to North Texas, specifically, Crowley ISD. Oakmont Elementary School students got a chance to hop inside recently and get their hands dirty.

Along the way, they learned skills in science, technology, engineering and math.

"I can be more creative about things," said fifth grader Rahel Ahmadzai. "I can spend more time with my friends."

Crowley ISD is working to encourage that creativity. It recently received a $3,000 stipend from the Society for Science, which the district will use to support students in STEM research and competitions.

"If I can bring excitement into the classroom, that is my ultimate goal," said Lauren Kelly, the STEM coordinator for Oakmont. "It's just the way of the future."

She helps shape STEM curriculum for the district and recently started the STEM Academy, a group of interested students that will do research and compete.

"I saw how the kids lit up whenever I put something in front of them," Kelly recalled. "They were solving problems, they were building, they were doing hands-on engagement."

She wanted to do more of that hands-on engagement, and applied multiple times for the Texas Education Agency's STEM trailer to visit campus — and it finally did, for the first time.

Inside the trailer, students used various tools like popsicle sticks, tape and pipe cleaners to learn about bees and make an artificial pollinator.

"It's a lot of science and fun," said Oliver Cottrell. "You could play with your friends and still learn too."

Kelly's perseverance is paying off with her kids, too.

"I feel pretty excited," Cottrell said. "Proud of myself for doing something I accomplished."

Her students don't consider science to be work.

"Instead of me doing work and stuff," Ahmadzai said. "I get to have more fun with my friends, and I get to see Ms. Kelly."

And Kelly gets to see the future STEM leaders of Texas and beyond.

"That's the reason I come every day," Kelly said. "And do what I do."