Crossroads of Texas Country Festival features music, entertainment and 250+ vendors

WAXAHACHIE — The Crossroads of Texas Country Festival features everything from music and entertainment to vendors and a food court in downtown Waxahachie.

The music helped people get into the Texas spirit at the festival, which CBS Texas sponsors. People and their four-legged companions enjoyed shopping at hundreds of booths.

"They do a great job bringing in unique vendors. All of it is handcrafted, so you know that you're getting something that's from a local small business," Jessica Bullington said.

Bullington worked for 20 years as a vet tech before starting her own business, Hambone and Dogs Pet Treats, in north Tarrant County. She sells dog bandanas, leashes, and treats.

"I wanted to do something that was going to be not only good for them but also tastes amazing," Bullington said.

The festival features more than 250 vendors, and it wouldn't be Texas without some BBQ. A local vendor won an award two years ago for his pulled pork.

"The pork was something that I started 15 years ago. I took it to a family dinner. It stayed in the corner, so of course that motivated me to get it right, and I got it right. It's been one of our best sellers ever since then," Nelson McGuire said.

McGuire lives in Midlothian and has been trying to get his food truck, McGuire's Way Bar-B-Q, in the festival for years. He hopes to come back next year.

"I just hope they accept us back and hope the show continues to grow and the people continue to come out," McGuire said.

"Especially with this beautiful weather, I'd love to be back next year," Bullington said.

It's weather and shopping people and their furry friends give two paws up. The festival continues through 7 p.m.