Waxahachie hosts Crossroads of Texas Country Festival with music, food and local crafts The Crossroads of Texas Country Festival is currently taking place in downtown Waxahachie. It offers entertainment, food, and unique shopping experiences. Sponsored by CBS Texas, the festival features hundreds of vendors, many of whom sell handcrafted items from local small businesses. Attendees, including those with their pets, are enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings.