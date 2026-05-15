Criminal trial of Johnson County Sheriff Adam King, scheduled to start next week, has been postponed

The criminal trial of Johnson County Sheriff Adam King has been postponed days before it was scheduled to begin.

King was arrested in August on charges of abuse of office and corrupt influence. He was indicted again in October for perjury, for allegedly lying under oath in grand jury testimony.

King has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and was allowed to return to work on a part-time basis following his indictments.

Johnson County court records show the trial scheduled to start on Monday, May 18 was canceled and has not yet been rescheduled. CBS News Texas has requested more information from the judge about what led to the postponement.

King is accused of retaliating against a female employee who filed a human resource complaint against him for sexual harassment.

The indictment claims that King made comments of a sexual or harassing nature, including that she must "disrobe" before he would sign any documents. He also allegedly tried to get her home address "knowing the fact would cause a reasonable person to feel harassed, terrified, intimidated, alarmed or tormented," according to the indictment.

The indictment also states that after the woman King's alleged violations to the Texas Rangers, he threatened to handcuff "and book her into the county jail."

King also allegedly threatened Chief Deputy James Saulter, who reported the allegations, a violation of the whistleblower act, the indictment says.

Separately, King fired Saulter earlier this week for alleged policy violations. Saulter was scheduled to testify against King in the trial.