Johnson County Sheriff Adam King indicted on new felony charge in ongoing sexual harassment investigation

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King has been indicted on a new felony charge of aggravated perjury, stemming from a sexual harassment investigation involving allegations from multiple women who worked for him.

According to the indictment, the 57-year-old sheriff allegedly lied under oath about changing Anna Goodloe's work schedule after she accused him of harassment. Investigators say he disclosed the schedule change to multiple witnesses, contradicting his sworn testimony.

"This is just further confirmation of the truthfulness of our clients," Goodloe's attorney, Chris Cooke, told CBS News Texas. "The fact the sheriff is charged with aggravated perjury shows just how outrageous and blatant his lies really were."

Cooke also represents Chief Deputy James Saulter, who was allegedly threatened by King for cooperating with investigators.

CBS News Texas attempted to reach King's attorney, Bill Mason, by phone, but his office voicemail was full. A message requesting a statement was submitted through the firm's online contact form.

Prior charges and ongoing investigation

King, who is on paid administrative leave, was previously charged with abuse of official capacity — sexual harassment — and two counts of corrupt influence — retaliation against a witness. He was arrested in August following a weeks-long Texas Rangers investigation.

An affidavit previously accused the third-term sheriff of making unwelcome sexual advances and verbally harassing female employees.

Goodloe, who served as the training coordinator at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office for 12 years, said the harassment began in 2023 and that she initially stayed silent out of fear of retaliation.

In addition to Goodloe, the Rangers' investigation revealed similar allegations from about six other women.

Supporters rally, acting sheriff appointed

In September, dozens of residents rallied in support of King, calling the allegations politically motivated.

King was elected sheriff in 2016. He previously served as commander of the South Texas Officers and Prosecutors Human Trafficking Task Force.

Capt. Ben Arriola is serving as acting sheriff during King's absence.

Allegations detailed in indictment

According to the initial indictment dated July 21, after learning a female employee had filed a human resources complaint against him, King allegedly tried to obtain her home address "knowing the fact would cause a reasonable person to feel harassed, terrified, intimidated, alarmed or tormented."

The indictment claims King subjected the employee to repeated sexual harassment, including comments about her clothing and statements implying she needed to "disrobe" before he would sign documents.

Alleged remarks to female staff

Among the alleged remarks:

"If you keep losing weight, you're gonna make me do some ungodly things to you."

"Back in my younger days, you wouldn't want to know what I did to women wearing white pants."

"Six o'clock? That's early enough that you don't have to wear any clothes!" and "It depends if you're wearing clothes or not."

"You look good... you look really good."

"Don't tell people — or your husbands — the sheriff puts his cream in your tea."

"Mmm... you're looking good, keep losing weight. Your clothes are too baggy, you need some smaller clothes."

The indictment also states that after the woman reported King's alleged behavior to the Texas Rangers, he threatened to handcuff her and book her into the county jail.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as additional details become available.