Crews continue working around the clock cleaning up debris at Sandman Signature Hotel

TARRANT COUNTY - The investigation continues Wednesday into what caused an explosion at a downtown Fort Worth hotel two days ago. The blast injured 21 people.

The work surrounding the Sandman Signature Hotel is impacting businesses and upcoming events planned for the holiday weekend.

The streets around the hotel are still shut down as crews work around the clock to clear debris, board up damaged windows, and check gas lines under the ground.

Investigators haven't determined whether a gas leak caused the blast or happened afterwards, but they've made it clear that natural gas played a role.

Atmos Energy brought a mobile command unit to the scene on Wednesday.

The company last issued a statement about the explosion on Tuesday, saying Atmos is working to restore service to the affected area and will assist Fort Worth Police and Fire in their efforts.

They didn't respond to multiple calls and emails from CBS News Texas Wednesday.

Atmos Energy's work, along with the multiple ongoing investigations into what happened, has forced annual events planned for downtown in the coming days to change their plans.

The parade will still happen this Saturday, just with an altered route to avoid the restricted area around the Sandman. Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

"We've been holding a parade almost as long as we've been having our stock show," said Matt Brockman with the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. "Our first stock show was held in 1896."

The parade will still happen this Saturday, just with an altered route to avoid the restricted area around the Sandman.

"The beginning of the parade will still be the same," he said. "They'll march down, starting with the Fort Worth mounted patrol, followed by the TCU marching band, and then 3,000 horses and their riders will go down Main Street and simply make a turn to the east and come back Commerce Street to the courthouse."

Brockman expects a big crowd.

"People want to come out and embrace what makes Fort Worth unique, why it is the city of cowboys and culture," he said.

The parade helps mark the beginning of a three-week event that brings 1.2 million people to Fort Worth.

"We've got an awesome community here and that community is going to come together, continue to be resilient," said Brockman.

Fort Worth's 39th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, set for Monday, will have to alter its route as well. Organizers are still working to finalize the changes.

It's not clear how long the streets surrounding the Sandman will be shut down.