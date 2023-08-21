Carrollton firehouse transformer fire causing power outages

Hottest August on record in progress with no interruption in the week ahead

CARROLLTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Crews are battling a fire at a Carrollton firehouse Sunday night.

According to Carrollton Texas Fire Rescue, while crews from Fire House 4 were on a medical call, a fire at their firehouse on East Rosemeade Parkway was reported.

Several trucks and engines were called to the structure fire.

Responding crews found a fire coming from the transformer and a tree on the back side of the firehouse.

Carrollton firehouse transformer fire Carrollton Texas Fire Rescue

"After investigation, it was found the actual firehouse was not involved," a statement from Carrollton Texas Fire Rescue reads.

The fire caused the Outdoor Warning siren to activate for about 40 seconds before it was damaged by the fire and is now currently out of service.

The Office of Emergency Management is on the scene and will work to get the siren back in service as soon as possible.

Crews are still working to stabilize the area, which has affected power in the area. For more information or to report an Oncor power outage related to this incident, click here.