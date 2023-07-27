Crews battle 250-acre Hill County wildfire; 0% contained
HILL COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Crews are battling a 250-acre wildfire in Hill County that threatens homes and power lines.
The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire in Blum is 0% contained and "aircraft and ground resources are engaged in structure protection." TFS also said the fire is exhibiting "active behavior with long-range spotting."
Texas NM Power said the fire burned several of its utility poles.
The company said crews were able to restore power to most people; however, there are still a few customers without.
"There are voluntary evacuations in place," TFS said on social media. "Nothing mandatory at this time."
This is a developing story.
