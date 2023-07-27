Crews battle 250-acre Hill County wildfire; 0% contained

HILL COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Crews are battling a 250-acre wildfire in Hill County that threatens homes and power lines.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire in Blum is 0% contained and "aircraft and ground resources are engaged in structure protection." TFS also said the fire is exhibiting "active behavior with long-range spotting."

Texas NM Power said the fire burned several of its utility poles.

An estimated 250-acre wildfire is currently burning in Blum and is 0% contained. The fire has burned several Texas NM Power utility poles. Texas NM Power

The company said crews were able to restore power to most people; however, there are still a few customers without.

"There are voluntary evacuations in place," TFS said on social media. "Nothing mandatory at this time."

This is a developing story.