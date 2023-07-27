Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battle 250-acre Hill County wildfire; 0% contained

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Crews battle 250-acre Hill County wildfire; 0% contained
Crews battle 250-acre Hill County wildfire; 0% contained 00:20

HILL COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Crews are battling a 250-acre wildfire in Hill County that threatens homes and power lines.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire in Blum is 0% contained and "aircraft and ground resources are engaged in structure protection." TFS also said the fire is exhibiting "active behavior with long-range spotting." 

Texas NM Power said the fire burned several of its utility poles. 

untitled-design.jpg
An estimated 250-acre wildfire is currently burning in Blum and is 0% contained. The fire has burned several Texas NM Power utility poles. Texas NM Power

The company said crews were able to restore power to most people; however, there are still a few customers without. 

"There are voluntary evacuations in place," TFS said on social media. "Nothing mandatory at this time."

This is a developing story.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 8:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.