Crash closes northbound Highway 67 in Cedar Hill

A serious crash has closed the northbound lanes of Highway 67 in Cedar Hill on Monday evening.

The Cedar Hill Police Department said the northbound lanes of Hwy. 67 will be closed at Cooper Street for "an extended time" as officers investigate the crash.

It is not known how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

Drivers traveling from Midlothian to Duncanville are advised to use I-35 instead.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as soon as they are available.