Crane collapse in Celina kills 1 person

CELINA (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A crane collapsed at Dan Christie Elementary School in Celina, killing one person, Pogue Construction confirms.

The call came in around 2 p.m. Friday on Crutchfield Road near Boleyn Avenue.

Although the school is located in Celina, it's part of Prosper ISD. Officials say it's slated to open in August.

"We have just learned that a worker at the site of a new elementary school we have under construction was fatally injured in an accident involving a subcontractor's crane at the site," Pogue Construction said in a statement. "We wish to express our condolences and offer our prayers to his friends, family and colleagues. Safety is our company's paramount concern, and we have a team on site to assist in the investigation."

No word yet what caused the crane to fall nor whether anyone else has been hurt.