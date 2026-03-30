11-year-old found shot at Kaufman County elementary school playground; another 11-year-old in custody, police say

An 11-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly shooting another 11-year-old at an elementary school playground in Kaufman County on Sunday evening, police said.

According to the Crandall Police Department, just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the playground area of Opal Smith Elementary, located in the 3000 block of Fletcher Road.

When officers arrived, an 11-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they were treated on scene and then airlifted to a children's hospital in Dallas. The victim's injury didn't appear to be life-threatening, hospital staff said.

Police said another 11-year-old was taken into custody for the shooting. Investigators determined the incident was isolated between the two juveniles and there's no danger to school staff or students.

Classes were set to resume as normal at Opal Smith Elementary on Monday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.