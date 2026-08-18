Fort Worth's Coyote Drive-In closing for good on Labor Day

After 14 years of movies on the outdoor silver screen, Fort Worth's Coyote Drive-In says it's turning off the projector for good this Labor Day.

In a news release, the theater said the permanent closure comes as the Trinity River Project reaches a major milestone; under the terms of its original lease agreement with the Tarrant Regional Water District, Coyote Drive-In said its lease would conclude once TRWD began building two new canals and a three-acre park on the property.

TRWD, the theater said, exercised its right to terminate the lease with the Panther Island milestone set to be reached in the fall.

Coyote Drive-In

"When we opened Coyote Drive-In, we hoped to create more than just a place to watch movies; we wanted to create a place where families and friends could come together and make lasting memories," said Glenn Solomon, Managing Partner of Coyote Drive-In. "We have been incredibly fortunate to be part of the Fort Worth community and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, and we are deeply grateful to the hundreds of thousands of guests who chose to spend their evenings with us over the years."

Coyote Drive-In said it has welcomed movie lovers of all ages, hosted community events, and offered the classic drive-in theater experience with modern amenities.

"Your support made Coyote Drive-In what it became, and we will always be thankful for the role you played in our success," Solomon added.

Guests are encouraged to visit the theater before its final night on Monday, September 7.