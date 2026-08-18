Fort Worth's Coyote Drive-In set to close for good on Labor Day After 14 years of movies on the outdoor silver screen, Fort Worth's Coyote Drive-In says it's turning off the projector for good this Labor Day. In a news release, the theater said the permanent closure comes as the Trinity River Project reaches a major milestone; under the terms of its original lease agreement with the Tarrant Regional Water District, Coyote Drive-In said its lease would conclude once TRWD began building two new canals and a three-acre park on the property.