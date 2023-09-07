Cowboys' Tony Pollard partners with Chili's for St. Jude Children's Hospital donations

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is highlighting Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by partnering with Chili's and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Chili's is running its "Create-A-Pepper" campaign, where customers can pay a dollar to create their own pepper. The proceeds are getting donated to St. Jude Children's Hospital throughout the month of September. Pollard went to the restaurant and spoke with customers about the meaning behind the campaign.

"I already have that background close to St. Jude and just already having past history, just giving back and donating and things like that," he said. "I just felt like this was the perfect idea. I just want to give back, you know, just to feel like I'm doing my part. I just want to help others, you know, because I've been blessed to be in a situation that I am in."

Pollard has been partnering with St. Jude since growing up in Memphis. Last year, he donated money to the hospital for every 15 yards he rushed. For the first time in his NFL career, Pollard ran for over 1,000 yards.

Over the course of Chili's 21-year partnership with St. Jude, they've donated more than $100 million.