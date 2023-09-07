Watch CBS News

Cowboys' Tony Pollard helps raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has partnered with St. Jude Children's Hospital since growing up in Memphis. He recently became part of St. Jude & Chili's "create a pepper" campaign. Everyone who eats at Chili's during the month of September, which is childhood cancer awareness month, can pay a dollar to create their own pepper and donate to the hospital. Chili's 21-year partnership with St. Jude has led to a donation of more than $100 million.
