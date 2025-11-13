Cowboys players open up about Marshawn Kneeland's sudden death

For the first time since the sudden death of teammate Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas Cowboys players are opening up about their grief and sharing memories of the young defensive end.

Kneeland, 24, died by suicide after a police chase that ended in Frisco. Authorities say he fled a traffic stop on the Dallas North Tollway, crashed, and was later found with a self‑inflicted gunshot wound. He sent a goodbye text message before his death, Plano police dispatch audio revealed.

Prescott recalls contagious spirit

Quarterback Dak Prescott described Kneeland as "a great dude" whose spirit was always high.

"Very contagious attitude… very loving, contagious guy," Prescott said, recalling their conversations in the training room.

Thomas reflects on daily joy

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas remembered Kneeland's daily joy.

"Marshawn was in the building, smiling every day. He was happy, listening to music, dancing all the time," Thomas said. "But that's the thing with mental health and suicide – you just never know what someone's going through."

Thomas added that the loss is devastating not only for teammates but for Kneeland's family and loved ones.

"He was loved by so many," Thomas said.

Locker room memories shared

Wide receiver Ryan Flournoy called Kneeland "a playful guy" who filled the locker room with jokes.

"It was joyful just to see how loved and respected he was… Marshawn's gonna be missed for sure," Flournoy said.

Odighizuwa recalls Kneeland's relentless 110 percent effort

Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa said Kneeland gave "110 percent" in everything he did, on and off the field.

"That translates to the way he played. Just everything was 110," Odighizuwa said.

Praised for professionalism and dedication

Prescott also praised Kneeland's professionalism.

"The way he played this game, the way he took care of his body – he did that like a veteran," Prescott said. "He was much more of a professional than a lot of young guys I've seen throughout the league."

Touchdown days before his death

Just days before his death, Kneeland scored a touchdown during Monday Night Football.

Flournoy reflected on the moment.

"You could be high off life… going to an NFL touchdown, which a lot of people don't do," Flournoy said. "And then, be gone a couple days later."

Team vows to honor his spirit

Thomas said the team will honor Kneeland by carrying his spirit forward.

"There's no way to replace that spirit or that feeling," Thomas said. "But to keep him with us in everything we do, keep his name held high, and keep him alive in every way we can."