Cowboys of Color Rodeo founder Cleo Hearn dead at 86, rodeo community remembers his legacy of culture

Cowboys of Color Rodeo founder and professional rodeo trailblazer Cleo Hearn has died at 86 years old.

According to a statement from the family and the Cowboys of Color Rodeos, Hearn died Sunday, Nov. 9, and will be remembered for breaking "barriers in rodeo and American history."

Originally a native of Seminole, Okla., Hearn is credited with paving the way for cowboys of different cultures. He was the first African American to win the calf (tie down) roping at a major rodeo in 1970, and the first African American to attend college on a rodeo scholarship.

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Hearn was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1961 and was chosen as one of the first eight African Americans to serve in the Presidential Honor Guard under President John F. Kennedy.

In 1971, Hearn produced his first Black Rodeo. In 1995, the rodeo's name, "Texas Black Rodeo," changed to the "Cowboys of Color Rodeo" to be more inclusive.

His honors include: NFR's 2016 Lane Frost Award, Frontier Times Museum inductee, Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame, Texas Trail of Fame in the Fort Worth Stockyards, and a 2023 Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame honoree. Hearn was also inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2022. The city of Lancaster, where Hearn spent most of his adult life, declared May 10 as 'Cleo Hearn Day' in 2023.

Cowboys of Color Rodeo

Hearn is best known as the founder of the Cowboys of Color Rodeo Tour. He produced his first Black Rodeo for 10,000 kids in Harlem, New York, in 1971 with 100 other Black Cowboys from Texas and Oklahoma, according to the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

From there, Hearn began producing rodeos in Dallas in 1985 as a fundraiser for the African American Museum Dallas. In 1971, he began producing the Texas Black Rodeo, changing the name in 1995 to Cowboys of Color Rodeo to be more inclusive of all cultures, including both contestants and audience members.

Hearn retired in 2020, and his sons Harlan, Eldon, Robby and Wendell took over the organization. The Cowboys of Color Rodeo Tour continues performances to this day. The next Cowboys of Color Rodeo Tour performance at the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards is set for January 19, 2026.

A legacy of culture

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

"The Cowboys of Color Rodeo Tour is the living dream of Cleo and is the largest multicultural rodeo in the world," said the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame on Facebook. "He produced his first Black Rodeo for 10,000 kids in Harlem, New York in 1971 with 100 other Black Cowboys from Texas and Oklahoma. Though we will miss his friendship, we will continue to tell his stories."

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo also posted to social media, "Celebrating the diversity and uniqueness of our Western way of life, the Cowboys of Color Rodeo captivates thousands of loyal fans each year. His legacy, leadership and love for Western heritage will continue inspiring generations."