Cowboys fans flock to AT&T Stadium for blood drive with Carter BloodCare

Cowboys team up for life-saving cause at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys may not have had a game on the schedule Thursday, but there was still plenty of action inside AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys partnered with Carter BloodCare to host a large-scale blood drive, drawing hundreds of fans eager to help save lives during what medical professionals often refer to as "trauma season."

Fans show up to give back

"Today is my first day of vacation, and I thought I should start it right and give a little bit," said donor Michael Crespo.

Donors weren't just giving back—they were also rewarded. The first 500 participants received vouchers for a stadium tour, while the first 1,000 scored free tickets to the Cowboys' preseason game against the Ravens.

"We love coming to this stadium and to Cowboys games," said donor Mary Smith. "Any time we can get an opportunity at no cost, even better!"

Critical timing for blood donations

The timing of the drive was intentional. With high school blood drives paused for the summer and more accidents typically occurring during warmer months, Carter BloodCare says maintaining the blood supply is more important than ever.

They are especially in need of type O-negative blood, the universal type used in emergencies and neonatal care.

"Medical professionals refer to summer as trauma season, with more people outside, doing things, getting hurt," said Ashley Claster with Carter BloodCare. "That's why this is so important."

Cowboys legends help rally support

Cowboys legend Drew Pearson and several Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were on hand to greet donors and encourage participation.

"What I've been seeing is just remarkable—people showing up, giving blood," Pearson said. "One donation helps three people, so it's really worth it to be here."

Last year's event drew about 300 donors. This year, organizers set a goal of 1,500 and say they believe they came close based on turnout.

For more information on upcoming donation opportunities, visit carterbloodcare.org.