Cowboys choose two defensive players on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

CBS Texas

Meet Tyler Booker: Dallas Cowboys introduce top draft pick
Meet Tyler Booker: Dallas Cowboys introduce top draft pick 10:52

The Dallas Cowboys focused on strengthening their defense on the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft, a day after selecting Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick in the first round.

NFL hopefuls get a chance to impress teams at BC's Pro Day in advance of draft
Boston, MA - March 24: Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku spoke to the media during the 2025 Boston College Football Pro Day at Fish Field House. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

On Friday, the Cowboys selected edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College in the second round (44th overall) and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. from East Carolina in the third round (76th overall).

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 248 pounds, Ezeiruaku was awarded the prestigious Ted Hendricks Award for the best defensive end in college football. In 2024, he earned consensus All-American honors and was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He also secured a spot on the first-team All-ACC in 2024 and the second-team All-ACC in 2023. 

Ezeiruaku proved to be an effective pass rusher, amassing 16.5 sacks in the 2024 season.

2025 NFL Scouting Combine
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Shavon Revel Jr. #DB27 of East Carolina speaks at the podium during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound Revel Jr. was a second-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2023. Revel began his college career playing in six games at Louisburg College in 2020. He transferred to East Carolina University in December 2021. At East Carolina, Revel earned second-team all-AAC recognition in 2023. He returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown against Appalachian State in 2024 but suffered a torn ACL in practice, sidelining him for the rest of the season. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in November 2024. 

A track and field athlete, Revel provides depth for the Cowboys at cornerback.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

