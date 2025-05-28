Court strikes down Trump's tariffs, ruling them illegal

A federal court on Wednesday froze many of the large-scale tariffs imposed by President Trump on virtually every foreign nation, ruling the levies exceed the president's legal authority.

The ruling — issued by a panel of judges on the U.S. Court of International Trade — focused on the sweeping 10% tariffs the president assessed on virtually every U.S. trading partner last month, with higher tariffs threatened for dozens of countries.

The court said the economic emergency powers law cited by Mr. Trump during his April rollout of the global tariffs — dubbed "Liberation Day" — didn't give him the power to impose tariffs. The judges also said it would be unconstitutional for a law to give the president blanket authority to set tariffs.

CBS News has reached out to the White House for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.