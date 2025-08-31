Country music stars headline "United We Stand: Together for Texas" benefit concert at Hoot's Hall in Burleson

Country music singers headline ‘United We Stand: Together for Texas’ benefit concert in Burleson

Country music singers headline ‘United We Stand: Together for Texas’ benefit concert in Burleson

Country music singers headline ‘United We Stand: Together for Texas’ benefit concert in Burleson

Kerr County continues to recover after July 4 flooding tore through the area and took more than 130 lives. Hoot's Hall in Burleson is hosting the day-long Cajun Navy Benefit Concert Sunday to raise money for flood relief and reentry programs for those affected by the flooding.

It's been almost two months since flooding devastated the Texas Hill Country. It took the lives of 25 campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic, as well as more than 100 other people.

"With disasters, it can get real ugly real fast, and it did, but out of that trauma came a lot of love, a lot of togetherness, a lot of hope, and we hope to reflect that here today," Kevin LaFond said.

LaFond, affectionately known as "Captain Kev," is commander of the United Cajun Navy. The nonprofit helps with disaster relief. The organization will benefit from a star-studded fundraiser at Hoots Hall called "United We Stand: Together for Texas".

"We're talking about getting loud tonight, and getting loud is what this is about," LaFond said. "We want some of the emotion to come out and show the folks down in Kerr County just how much North Texas loves them."

The charity "Hope on the Inside", founded by Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn, and Briana Calhoun, a woman who transformed her life after incarceration, is sponsoring the event.

"We're really looking forward to about 28 performers total on stage today," LaFond said.

Some of those performers include country singers Bryan White, Mark Collie and Tony Jackson.

Those with the United Cajun Navy understand the importance of the fundraiser. They've been helping the people of Kerr County since the beginning.

"It raises awareness, number one, for what's going on down there," LaFond said. "Number two, it brings people together in a way that allows us to raise our voices in a positive way about what's going on."

General admission tickets cost $50, and VIP tickets are $125.

"Go over to Keeping It Country Live. You go to that website right there. They're helping to produce the show. They've got a link to the tickets there, so you can come and get them with general admission tickets," LaFond said.

Doors open at noon. The concert runs from 3 p.m. to midnight and aims to bring hope and love to those who need it the most.