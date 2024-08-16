Corsicana ISD assistant principal airlifted to hospital after disruption in classroom

CORSICANA – A Navarro County educator is in the hospital Friday after the Corsicana Independent School District said she suffered severe injuries due to a disruption in a classroom.

Gabriel Diaz, whose child is a fifth grader at Collins Intermediate School, expressed concerns after hearing about the incident at his daughter's school on Thursday.

"The teachers and the students are under a lot of pressure, and I believe parents should make an effort as much as possible to help out," Diaz said.

Assistant Principal Candra Rogers

Assistant Principal Candra Rogers had to be airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital. Her husband, Eugene Rogers, is the Corsicana High School head football coach.

The school district said the incident happened inside a small classroom with fewer than 10 students.

"There's way too many students per teacher," Diaz said. "Kids tend to run, and they tend to scream. It's kind of hard to control them. We just really need that help for teachers to help take care of the children. My biggest fear is this may not just be an incident with a teacher but among students."

Corsicana ISD Communications Director Raymond Linex said they're not releasing more information on what happened because it is an ongoing investigation. Linex said the school was secured after the incident, and the student was detained with charges pending.

"We're praying for Mrs. Rogers and her family. We're praying for the student and his family as well. We're a tight-knit community, and the community comes together during times like this," Linex said. "Right now, we're going to let the legal system play out, and hopefully Mrs. Rogers will be okay and back to work soon."

Linex said the assistant principal remains in the hospital recovering and is in good spirits.