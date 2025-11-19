Watch CBS News
Corsicana ISD officer suffers injury after accidentally discharging weapon at elementary school, district says

A Corsicana ISD officer is injured after accidentally discharging their weapon, according to the school district

It happened at Bowie Elementary School around 9:20 a.m., according to CISD. 

No students or campus staff were injured. CISD also said there were no students or staff in the room with the officer when the weapon was discharged. 

CISD didn't say what the injuries were or what condition the officer was in. The district also didn't identify the officer, other than as someone licensed to carry a firearm on school property.

CISD said it is cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues. 

Corsicana is about 55 miles south of Dallas.

