Man charged with arson after fire engulfs Corsicana restaurant, police say

A man has been arrested and charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to Napoli's Italian Restaurant & Bar in Corsicana, police said.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Salvador Sandoval, was taken into custody at a residence in Ennis, off Ensign Road. He faces a charge of first-degree felony arson with intent to damage habitat, according to the Corsicana Police Department.

Fire reported early Sunday morning

A 911 caller reported the fire around 4 a.m. Sunday at the restaurant located at 111 E. Collin Street.

Firefighters arrived to find the bar area fully engulfed in flames. Police say Officer Jesse Hanna rescued residents from apartments above the business, navigating thick smoke and low visibility to get them to safety.

Salvador Sandoval, 43 Corsicana Police Department

Evidence points to arson suspect

Investigators discovered signs of forced entry and evidence consistent with arson. They later identified Sandoval as a suspect, leading to an arrest warrant.

Sandoval remains in custody at Navarro County Jail after being taken into custody without incident. Officers recovered additional evidence, which is under forensic examination, police said.

Chief praises emergency response

Chief of Police Robert Johnson praised the quick response and teamwork of Corsicana Fire Rescue and police.

"This incident underscores the bravery, professionalism, and teamwork of Corsicana Fire Rescue and the Corsicana Police Department," he said.

Investigation remains ongoing

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details were immediately released.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.