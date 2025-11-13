Amid new endorsements in tightening GOP primary for U.S. Senate, Cornyn says "the trend line is in our favor"

Thirty Republican current and former elected leaders from Dallas-Fort Worth are backing Sen. John Cornyn for re-election over Attorney General Ken Paxton and Houston Congressman Wesley Hunt.

Among them are North Texas Congressmen Jake Ellzey and Craig Goldman, former Congressman Michael Burgess, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, and former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

In an interview in Dallas on Wednesday evening, Cornyn told CBS News Texas the endorsements give voters some validation of the services he has performed.

"I think these elected officials, former and present, who are endorsing me, is sort of a sign of a good housekeeping seal," Cornyn said.

Poll shows close three-way primary

The Republican primary for U.S. Senate is close, according to a statewide poll of 1,097 likely 2026 GOP primary voters conducted Oct. 6-10, after Hunt entered the race.

Paxton leads with 28 percent, Cornyn has 24 percent, and Hunt has 19 percent. Other polls have shown a similarly tight race.

When asked why a four-term incumbent should be this low in the polls, Cornyn said, "It's early. I don't think most Texans, maybe political junkies like you and me, think about those things a lot, but not most folks are concerned about their kids going to school or their job or the government shutdown, or other things. I think as people begin to focus on it, as we get closer to March 3rd, I think that the numbers will tighten up considerably."

Cornyn points to campaign advertising

Analysts say Cornyn's poll numbers have risen because of a flurry of TV and radio ads his campaign and third parties have aired since the summer, highlighting his record.

Cornyn said, "So, the fact that we've been able to close the gap so dramatically where the Attorney General's numbers have not gone up, but my numbers have gone up dramatically, the trend line is in our favor, so I'm very optimistic."

Runoff seen as increasingly likely

Analysts say Hunt's entry into the race raises the likelihood of a runoff in May. Cornyn said his campaign has not been hurt by Hunt's entry.

"No, I don't think he can win. What could happen is it would force a runoff in May. We're prepared for the duration. Obviously, I'd prefer to have the race decided in March," Cornyn said.

There are three and a half months before the March 3 primary. Because the race is so close, one analyst told CBS News Texas he expects there won't be a clear picture of how it will shape up until three weeks before the election.

Watch Eye On Politics Sunday

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS News Texas, on air and streaming.

Follow Jack on X: @cbs11jack