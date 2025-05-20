Fifth escaped New Orleans jail inmate captured; 5 remain at large

What to know about maintenance worker who allegedly aided New Orleans jailbreak

Yet another of the 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail late last week has been captured, Louisiana State Police announced Tuesday night. Now five of the escapees remain at large.

State police released a photo of 19-year-old Corey Boyd, in a tank top and t-shirt, after being taken into custody. No details on his capture were immediately provided.

Boyd, who turns 20 on May 26, is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.

Ten inmates in all broke out of the jail on Friday, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, which runs the facility. Three of the inmates were captured later that day. A fourth was captured Monday, officials said.

It all started in the early predawn hours of Friday morning. Several inmates were caught on surveillance video forcing open a cell door at about 12:22 a.m. CDT, according to the sheriff's office. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson told reporters the inmates then breached a wall behind the cell's toilet.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill talks with the media in front of the Hale Boggs Federal Building in New Orleans, May 19, 2025, after meeting with federal officials about the recent Orleans Parish Prison jail break. David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

At around 1 a.m., the inmates were seen on video fleeing the building through a nearby loading dock, according to the sheriff's office. At about 1:19 a.m., the group then climbed over a fence, using blankets to cover barbed wire, and fled across Interstate 10 into a neighborhood.

The escape went unnoticed by the sheriff's office until approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to the office. At the time of the escape, no sheriff's deputy was assigned to the area where the inmates initiated the jailbreak, and a civilian monitor stationed in the area had stepped away for food.

From top left, DKenan Dennis, Gary Price, Robert Moody, Kendell Myles and Corey Boyd are seen in a combination of photos provided by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. From bottom left, Lenton VanBuren, Jermaine Donald, Antoine Massey, Derrick Groves and Leo Tate are seen. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office via AP

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced Tuesday that a 33-year-old maintenance worker at the jail was arrested on allegations he helped the inmates escape.

The sheriff's office had previously said that three workers had been suspended without pay amid an internal investigation into the jail break.

Hutson told reporters the inmates may have received help from at least one person inside the sheriff's office. She also said the office has spent years asking local officials for more than $5 million in funds to upgrade faulty locks on cell doors.