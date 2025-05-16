11 inmates escape New Orleans jail, considered "armed and dangerous"

Eleven inmates considered "armed and dangerous" escaped a New Orleans jail Friday morning, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said. The inmates were discovered missing during a routine headcount conducted at 8:30 a.m. at the Orleans Parish Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

CBS affiliate WWL reported that the Louisiana State Police had apprehended one of the inmates during a widening manhunt across New Orleans.

"A search for the individuals is currently underway, OPSO is working with local and state law enforcement agencies on the search to return them to custody," the Orleans Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement.

The Orleans Parish Jail is currently on lockdown.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.