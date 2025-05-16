Watch CBS News
11 inmates escape New Orleans jail, considered "armed and dangerous"

By
Cara Tabachnick
News Editor
Cara Tabachnick is a news editor at CBSNews.com. Cara began her career on the crime beat at Newsday. She has written for Marie Claire, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. She reports on justice and human rights issues. Contact her at cara.tabachnick@cbsinteractive.com
Cara Tabachnick

/ CBS News

Eleven inmates considered "armed and dangerous" escaped a New Orleans jail Friday morning, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said. The inmates were discovered missing during a routine headcount conducted at 8:30 a.m. at the Orleans Parish Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

CBS affiliate WWL reported that the Louisiana State Police had apprehended one of the inmates during a widening manhunt across New Orleans.

"A search for the individuals is currently underway, OPSO is working with local and state law enforcement agencies on the search to return them to custody," the Orleans Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement. 

The Orleans Parish Jail is currently on lockdown. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Cara Tabachnick

