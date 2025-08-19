Court hearing could determine whether tenants retrieve belongings after fire destroyed Fort Worth apartment complex

A court hearing could determine whether tenants of the Cooper Apartment complex will be allowed to retrieve belongings left behind after a six-alarm fire destroyed much of the building in June.

The hearing comes as dozens of tenants have filed a lawsuit against the complex's owners and managers, alleging negligence and a lack of communication in the aftermath of the fire.

Attorney Katie Steele, who represents many of the tenants, said her clients simply want accountability and the chance to salvage what remains.

"I think my clients deserve to be able to have hope," Steele said, adding that tenants have endured "zero communication" and were only able to get answers after filing the lawsuit.

At the center of Tuesday's hearing in the 48th District Court was Steele's request for injunctive relief... specifically, a temporary restraining order to stop the destruction of remaining property or demolition of the scene.

"We understand that there is structural remediation that needs to happen in order to avoid a collapse of the building," Steele said. "However, that cannot be at the expense of my clients' possessions."

Some tenants received notices from the Cooper that their items would be disposed of, regardless of whether they considered them irreplaceable. Several testified Tuesday, sharing emotional stories of loss.

Miriam Zarza, a tenant, said she is still waiting for answers about her three pets that were inside during the fire.

"The only thing I care about is the remains and just being able to put them to rest after all this chaos," she said.

Steele argued that a restraining order would allow tenants possible eventual access to their units, either to go inside themselves or to hire professionals, if cleared safe.

Attorneys for the complex declined to be interviewed but told the court their goal is also to save as much of the building as possible and return items to tenants.

Steele and her clients said that the plan has never been clearly communicated.

"That information has changed since this has all been happening," Steele said. "At first, they were telling me the building was actively coming down and it was not going to be possible."

Opposing counsel presented a witness who testified about the structural integrity of the building, showing photos of apartments left in ruins.

They argued that collapse remains a real concern and that any retrieval effort would have to follow strict weight limits for each floor to ensure safety.

The hearing resumes on Wednesday, Aug. 20.