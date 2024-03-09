Cooler weekend underway in North Texas ahead of warmup next week

Happy Saturday! Temperatures are back to the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning, but a strong northerly wind has feels-like temps close to freezing in some spots!

Keep the jackets handy today as winds remain breezy and highs only reach the mid to upper 50s. Our morning clouds will break up for afternoon sunshine.

If you already got a jump on spring planting, you may want to cover up any sensitive plants tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s and patchy frost possible north of the Metroplex.

Sunday is looking great with a mix of sun and clouds and highs back in the 60s.

We are alerting you to the next storm system headed our way on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted North Texas for the potential of severe storms.

Before then, the next few days are looking beautiful and rain-free with warming temperatures!

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, consider Tuliapalooza in Waxahachie!

And remember we lose an hour of sleep tonight as we spring forward into Daylight Saving Time.

On that happy note, have a great Saturday!