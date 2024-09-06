Cool mornings, pleasant afternoons headed to North Texas this weekend

As you were either sleeping or perhaps just waking up, Mother Nature treated us to a stunning sunrise show on Friday.

A cold front is headed to North Texas, bringing lower humidity levels for the weekend and providing a taste of fall! However, before we experience the nice air, there's a possibility of some scattered showers. The front will reach NTX by midday and move out of the area later tonight.

This weekend is an ideal time to visit the zoo or go hiking in the area, because full sunshine and low humidity are expected.

Notice how our dewpoints dropping from the 60s and 70s this morning to the 50s, 40s and 30s this weekend! That's exceptionally dry air!

We're in for a delightful taste of fall this weekend with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons! The mornings in North Texas this weekend will be the coolest since we experienced an overnight low of 57 on April 23.

Enjoy the taste of fall this weekend and into next week because we'll be experiencing humidity and some rain by mid-week.

The persistent low-pressure system in the northwest Gulf will come onshore next week and, as of now, will increase our rain chances from Wednesday to Thursday.

So, enjoy the taste of fall before we return to near-average conditions next week.