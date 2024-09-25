After overnight storms, cooler fall weather in store for North Texas

No impact expected for North Texas from Hurricane Helene

No impact expected for North Texas from Hurricane Helene

No impact expected for North Texas from Hurricane Helene

The severe weather that many people in the Metroplex experienced overnight is out of the region. The storm had wind gusts reaching 50-60 mph and hail the size of quarters in some areas.

At one point, flooding was a concern in Dallas County, as the storms produced over 2 inches of rain in some places.

While the heaviest rain has dissipated, some drizzle and low clouds persist across the region this morning.

As the front moves southeast, drier air will filter in, making way for mostly clear skies Wednesday afternoon with great fall temperatures.

The afternoon highs will be a few degrees below average, accompanied by a northeast breeze, making it feel a lot like fall in North Texas.

Get ready for refreshingly cool mornings and delightful afternoons as the State Fair approaches.