Watch CBS News
Local News

After overnight storms, cooler fall weather in store for North Texas

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

No impact expected for North Texas from Hurricane Helene
No impact expected for North Texas from Hurricane Helene 02:50

The severe weather that many people in the Metroplex experienced overnight is out of the region. The storm had wind gusts reaching 50-60 mph and hail the size of quarters in some areas.

At one point, flooding was a concern in Dallas County, as the storms produced over 2 inches of rain in some places.

download.png

While the heaviest rain has dissipated, some drizzle and low clouds persist across the region this morning. 

As the front moves southeast, drier air will filter in, making way for mostly clear skies Wednesday afternoon with great fall temperatures.

thumbnail-image009.png

The afternoon highs will be a few degrees below average, accompanied by a northeast breeze, making it feel a lot like fall in North Texas.

download-4.png

Get ready for refreshingly cool mornings and delightful afternoons as the State Fair approaches.

download-2.png
Scott Padgett
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.