Fletcher's Corny Dogs and Martin House Brewing bring mustard beer to the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS – If you love Fletcher's Corny Dogs and beer, there's a new cold treat for you at the State Fair of Texas.

For the first time, Fletcher's and Martin House Brewing are bringing their mustard beer to the fair.

It's described as a bold and tangy brew with a mustard yellow hue.

The beverage will be available at three locations at the fair – The Corny Cafe, the Big Tex stand and the Thrillway stand.

Martin House, based in Fort Worth, is known for its funky beers, including the Best Maid sour pickle beer and seltzers.

Mustard beer joins other new beverages at the fair this year, including Fernie's Fruit Quenchers. It's described as a fruity refreshment with flavors of Jarritos Mexican soda, club soda and fresh herbs and fruit.

For the savory fans, there's a new Lay's Potato Chip Drink, which is described as a blend of some sweet and some heat. According to the fair, each sip has a layer of cool, sweet foam and is topped with Lays Sweet & Spicy Honey Potato Chips for a crunch and some spice.

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 27 through Oct. 20.