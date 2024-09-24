Watch CBS News
Local News

Fletcher's Corny Dogs and Martin House Brewing bring mustard beer to the State Fair of Texas

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Attention beer and corny dog fans: Fletcher's introduces mustard beer
Attention beer and corny dog fans: Fletcher's introduces mustard beer 01:12

DALLAS – If you love Fletcher's Corny Dogs and beer, there's a new cold treat for you at the State Fair of Texas.

For the first time, Fletcher's and Martin House Brewing are bringing their mustard beer to the fair.

It's described as a bold and tangy brew with a mustard yellow hue.

The beverage will be available at three locations at the fair – The Corny Cafe, the Big Tex stand and the Thrillway stand.

Martin House, based in Fort Worth, is known for its funky beers, including the Best Maid sour pickle beer and seltzers.

Mustard beer joins other new beverages at the fair this year, including Fernie's Fruit Quenchers. It's described as a fruity refreshment with flavors of Jarritos Mexican soda, club soda and fresh herbs and fruit. 

For the savory fans, there's a new Lay's Potato Chip Drink, which is described as a blend of some sweet and some heat. According to the fair, each sip has a layer of cool, sweet foam and is topped with Lays Sweet & Spicy Honey Potato Chips for a crunch and some spice.

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 27 through Oct. 20.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.