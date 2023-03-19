Cool, dry weather expected to close out the weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Happy Sunday! It was a cold start with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. The afternoon is a bit warmer with highs in the mid 50s, light winds and sunshine.

Another cold night on the way, but clouds will keep temperatures above freezing in most locations. The kids will want a few extra layers heading back to school on the first day of Spring! Highs will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

We do have a warming trend into the middle of the week. Tuesday temperatures are back into the upper 60s, where temperatures we are supposed to be for this time of year, but a disturbance passing by will likely bring a few morning showers north of I-20. It will be a windy day with southerly winds sustained 15-25 mph but gusting to 40 mph!

Wednesday is the warmest day of the week as temperatures climb into the lower 80s. Another windy day with a mix of sun & clouds. An isolated shower is possible but most areas remain dry.

We want to alert you to the potential of strong to severe storms possible for the 4th Thursday in a row. A strong cold front will move into the are and mix with warm air and moisture being pulled north from the Gulf, leading to the potential for strong to severe storms.

A Weather Alert will likely be issued in the next 24 hours. The First Alert Weather Team is hoping models come into better agreement on timing of the strongest storms before we issue the alert.

They could be Thursday evening or more in the overnight into Friday morning timeframe.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas along and west of I-35 for the potential of severe storms on Thursday.

After our late week front, we are tracking some great weather and a beautiful first weekend of Spring.

Have a great day!