North Texas Republican Rep. Roger Williams discusses war against Iran, DHS shutdown impacting airports

North Texas Republican Rep. Roger Williams sat down with CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink to discuss various topics including the war against Iran, the Department of Homeland Security shutdown and the economic benefit of tourism and big events coming to North Texas.

Department of Homeland Security shutdown

The Department of Homeland Security has shut down, resulting in many TSA agents quitting due to not being paid. Because of this passengers have seen long lines at airports across the country including in Texas. Jack asked Williams how long he expects the DHS shutdown going to go on for and how it could end sooner rather than later.

Williams called it the "Democratic shutdown."

"They're trying to protest ICE has already been funded, ICE has been funded," Williams said. "So they're holding up the airport security, some of our military holding them hostage over something that's already been funded. It doesn't make sense, which it's just all political. We need to go ahead and get homeland security, the rest of the parts of that funded so we can get back and people get paid and American work again."

"Not allowing America to operate as we talk about that, I think is wrong," Williams said when Jack asked about Democrats wanting changes to ICE.

"I don't have a problem with changes. I mean, every industry goes through changes. I mean, regardless what industry and you can make things get them improve, but you don't shut the industry down and so forth."

Williams continued by saying that negotiations should be had. While conversations have been ongoing he says, "It's going on and nothing's happening. I'm as frustrated as anybody"



War against Iran



On the war in Iran, Williams said President Trump did the right thing in order to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"We've devastated them from the reports that we get being in Congress. We can't have an Iran with a nuclear weapon. I mean, that's death to Israel, death to America," he said.

"They were getting close to being able to use one of those weapons. I think we did exactly the right thing going in there and keeping them from being able to use that. Nobody wants a prolonged confrontation. So I hope that we begin to see an end and, exit strategy, which I think we will soon ... But I believe it was totally the right thing to do at the right time."

"I think the quicker we can get in, the quicker we get out. It's going to be a lot better," he said



Commerce and tourism in North Texas

The inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington took place on March 13 through 15 in North Texas. Ahead of the race weekend, Williams discussed efforts to turn the race and similar events into an economic benefit for the region.

"We had people that are job creators in in this meeting on how they benefit by the for 3 or 4 days of this great race, how money trickles down and, and you know, it's capitalism, it's entrepreneurship," Williams said. "And people when they get more money, they spend more money and they spend it right here in Texas. We hope."

Williams said that everyone benefits from big events that take place in North Texas. "Well, one thing about Arlington, it's special. I mean, with Cowboys and Rangers and you got soccer, FIFA come in, and you got the Grand Prix."

"We talked today about the big beautiful bill that we passed in Congress that makes tax cuts permanent and cuts regulations for banks, but also allows a no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, which a lot of folks in the restaurant business around here will be serving food and so forth. People earn more money. And when they earn more money, we spend more money. That's the way it is here in America," he said.