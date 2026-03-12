North Texas spring break travel meets TSA staffing strain amid government shutdown, causing airport delays

Spring break travel is officially underway, which means longer lines and heavier congestion at airports across the country.

This year's travel rush comes as many federal workers continue to report to work without pay during the partial government shutdown.

"It's overwhelming," said Kay Poindexter, who was traveling to Biloxi with her friend Corrine Fehr. "We were on the plane, and the pilot came on and said we're going to be delayed in taking off because there were so many planes flying into DFW," Fehr said.

Thursday, several travelers experienced longer security lines and operational issues as they were heading out for spring break. It started last weekend with the long lines at Houston Hobby and New Orleans airports.

"There have been operational ripple effects, so TSA officers may have called out at some airports, which, of course, increases the load for all of those that are remaining working, and so we have seen some airports where there have been longer TSA lines," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA spokesperson.

As the partial government shutdown continues, many TSA workers, who are considered essential employees, report to work without getting paid, for now. Johnny Jones with the American Federation of Government Employees Union said the situation is creating additional pressure on workers already facing a surge in spring break travelers.

"I'm seeing the employees come to work, they are not certain when they're going to receive their paycheck; they are definitely struggling. I think the uncertainty is causing all kinds of chaos for them," said Jones.

With three government shutdowns in less than six months, Jones said workers are at a breaking point.

"I've already seen people have to leave work to go get food for their kids at the food bank," said Jones. "It's really tremendously crazy that you work for the federal government and then you have to go out to a food bank, or a food pantry, when all you want to do is get paid."

Jones said that soon, some TSA workers are going to have to decide whether to come to work or pick up a side job to put food on the table. He said the big message for travelers is to be patient with TSA agents.

According to FlightAware, at least 190 flights out of DFW airport were delayed on Thursday, and with an expected 4.7 million travelers passing through the airport during the spring break period, and uncertainty about TSA workers on the job, travel experts said planning ahead is critical.

"Murphy's law of everything, if it can go wrong, it will, it's probably going to apply to this weekend, so just go ahead and give yourself extra time, and be patient," said traveler Richard Willhite.