Community worried about safety after teen killed, 3 others shot in Stockyards

FORT WORTH — A teenager celebrating his birthday with friends is dead after a shooting overnight in the Fort Worth Stockyards district. Three others were also injured in the shooting.

"There's a lot of tailgating in the parking lot, people throwing bottles, urinating," said Emily Mathe.

Mathe works at the White Raven Tattoo Studio in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards. The shop is across the street from a parking lot on NW 24th Street where shots rang out around 3 a.m. Sunday.

When Fort Worth police arrived they found four people shot, including 18-year-old Joseph Steven Padilla from Weatherford. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His family declined to speak on camera but told CBS News Texas that the teen, a Weatherford High School senior was out celebrating his 18th birthday.

"I felt sad but I was honestly not surprised," said Mathe.

Mathe says this parking lot is a hotspot for fights, underage drinking and parties that can get out of control.

"They can't really drink in the bars," said Mathe. "So they'll be tailgating and drinking in the parking lots."

She worries about her own safety when she's heading home at night.

"It makes me not feel safe, so I come to work and I go home. I honestly do worry about my safety," said Mathe.

Three others were also injured in the overnight shooting but are expected to survive.

Fort Worth Police have not said if they've identified any suspects or made any arrests. But homicide detectives are investigating.

We asked Fort Worth police if they plan to step up patrols in this area but they have not yet responded.