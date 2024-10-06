One dead, multiple injured after shooting near Fort Worth Stockyards

FORT WORTH — Fort Worth Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning near the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of NW 24th St Sunday morning after reports of a shooting.

One victim was pronounced dead on scene, and officers located multiple other victims with gunshot wounds.

The deceased has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 18-year-old Joseph Steven Padilla. According to information from the medical examiner's website, Saturday, Oct. 5 was Padilla's birthday.

The injured victims were transported to local hospitals and are expected to survive their injuries, police say.

Another victim went to a local hospital via private vehicle.

Police have not yet released any information on any suspects or arrests related to the incident.

CBS News Texas will continue to update with any new developments on the shooting.