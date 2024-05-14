Community mourns family man, avid cyclist killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run

FORT WORTH — The Fort Worth community is mourning the death of a man, killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike.

The incident happened in East Fort Worth near Gateway Park over the weekend off East First Street. The family said Dan Frost rode his bike down the same path nearly every day and said they were making Mother's Day plans when they found out he died.

"One of my dad's sayings was he felt 'closest to God when he was on that bike.' It breaks our heart, but I've been comforting my mom and my sisters by telling them that he went from feeling as close to God as he ever felt in life when he died," said Dan Frost's eldest son, Garrison.

At the crash site, a memorial of a bike and flowers was made by Frost's cycling group, called "The Knuckleheads." Garrison says Dan Frost was a very safe rider, and always wore a helmet, protective, and reflective riding gear.

Fort Worth Police say a 20-year-old driver crashed into Dan Frost a little after 5 a.m. this past Saturday. Investigators also say the suspect returned to the scene a couple of hours later and was arrested for "collision causing death."

Police have not released details on the cause of the crash, but the family says they found pieces of the bike more than 1,500 feet from where Dan Frost died.

Dan Frost was just 49 years old, a father of five children ages 11 to 25, a grandfather, and a brother. The family says his hobby was cycling, but his life was centered around his family, and his loss has left a huge void in this community.

"He was he was everything you could possibly hope for in a dad. And my family has just been so grateful to know that we were with that man for as long as we were," Garrison adds.

Dan Frost's brother Tom Frost, also calls for other drivers to be more aware of cyclists using public roads across North Texas and the country.

"I would say the cars are dangerous --- if you're driving a car and it's dangerous and it's a responsibility, you know?" Tom Frost said.

Wednesday, May 15 is "National Ride of Silence Day" where bikes across the county ride in honor of cyclists who have been killed or injured on public roadways.

Dan Frost's cycle group will be riding near the crash site Wednesday to honor their friend and fellow rider taken way too soon.