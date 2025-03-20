Community mourns 5-year-old Granbury student after tragic school bus accident

It's been an emotional past few days for Granbury Independent School District parents and students.

Monday, a five-year-old boy was hit and killed by a school bus. A candlelight vigil was held in his honor at Hewlett Park.

Five-year-old Exodus Crockett had a love for Spider-Man. At the vigil, the community wore clothing featuring his favorite superhero.

Some of his classmates from the Emma Roberson Early Learning Academy were in attendance.

"Our community is all about heart, and so we thought a vigil in his honor would be the best way to truly showcase what a happy little boy he was," organizer Lacee Share Westland said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Monday morning, around 6 a.m. a bus driver was picking up students on Pecos River Drive.

DPS said as the bus started to pull away, Crockett ran alongside the driver's side and then in front of the bus and was hit. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Pastor Beau Mills, of Beau Bear Organization, said he has been comforting Crockett's father.

"He's grieving," he said. "He's hurt. He's devastated by the loss. There is hope on the other side that God can use this for his good. There is peace, there is joy, and there is goodness on the other side."

Crockett's funeral will take place Friday at 11 a.m.